On this day in 2006: Randy Lerner takes control of Aston Villa

Cleveland Browns owner Randy Lerner took full control of Aston Villa on this day in 2006.

The billionaire American businessman paid £62.6million to increase his stake in the Premier League club to 85.5 per cent and take over as majority shareholder from the long-serving Doug Ellis.

He also assumed the position of chairman as he began a decade-long spell in charge at Villa Park.

Villa became regulars in the top six under Martin O’Neill (Neil Tingle/PA)

“It wasn’t a lifelong thing. It would be dishonest and disingenuous for me to suggest it was. It seemed like an opportunity to make a little bit of a difference.”

Lerner was initially a highly visible figure at the club and appeared to play a hands-on role. The early signs were encouraging with three successive top-six finishes under manager Martin O’Neill.

A decline set in, however, following the sudden resignation of O’Neill just five days before the start of the 2010-11 season.

Lerner became the focus of fan frustration in later years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By then Lerner had already become a distant figure at Villa Park as well as the subject of fans’ frustration.