Jess Learmonth edges out fellow Britons to claim Super League Triathlon victory

Jess Learmonth topped an all-British podium while Jonny Brownlee finished third at the Super League Triathlon Championship event in London.

Learmonth, part of Britain’s gold medal-winning mixed relay team at the Olympics, used her prowess on the swim to comfortably hold off Tokyo individual silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown and Vicky Holland at West India Quay.

The British contingent received plenty of backing from a sizeable crowd, with Super League using an innovative ‘triple mix’ format that juggles the traditional swim-bike-run format in three short stints.

Britain’s Jess Learmonth crosses the line first (Steven Paston/PA)

The final leg was bike-swim-run, and Learmonth, who finished ninth in the individual race in Tokyo, was never close to being caught after pulling away from Holland in the water.

The men’s event was fast-paced and close, with overall honours going to Tokyo bronze medallist Hayden Wilde from New Zealand after he caught and then passed Brownlee and France’s Vincent Luis on the final run.

Jonny Brownlee came third in the men’s race (Steven Paston/PA)