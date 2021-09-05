Great Britain’s sport-by-sport report at end of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Great Britain finished runners-up in the Tokyo Paralympics medal table following a total haul of 124.

The figure – second only to China – comprised 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze, with GB securing titles in 18 of the 19 sports entered.

Here, the PA news agency hands out end-of-term grades as the bell rings on the Games.

Archery: B-

Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine won archery gold (Tim Goode/PA)

Athletics: B-

Wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft won double gold in Tokyo (John Walton/PA)

Badminton: B

Badminton player Krysten Coombs won Britain’s final medal of the Tokyo Games (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)

Boccia: B

David Smith became GB’s most successful boccia player (Tim Goode/PA)

Canoe sprint: A

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs punches the water following Paralympic gold in the va’a discipline of paracanoe (John Walton/PA)

Cycling: A

Dame Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian with three golds in Tokyo (Tim Goode/PA)

Equestrian: A-

Great Britain’s Lee Pearson won three golds on homebred horse Breezer (John Walton/PA)

Judo: B+

Britain failed to win a judo medal in Brazil but made amends on this occasion with a stunning first gold since 1996. Chris Skelley claimed it. Around 11 years on from the devastating deterioration of his eyesight, he cried uncontrollably at Nippon Budokan. The former apprentice mechanic and passionate rugby player – whose former coach Jeff Brady died less than three weeks before the start of the Games – later received a message of congratulations from hero Jonny Wilkinson. His triumph in the B2 -100kg final followed B3 -90kg silver for Games debutant Elliot Stewart, who was born in 1988, the same year his father Dennis won Olympic judo bronze in Seoul.

Powerlifting: C+

Olivia Broome won one of three powerlifting bronzes for Great Britain (Tim Goode/PA)

Rowing: A

Laurence Whiteley, left, won rowing gold on his 30th birthday, alongside Lauren Rowles (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)

Shooting: D

Great Britain’s Matt Skelhon came home from Japan empty-handed (John Walton/PA)

Swimming: C+

Maisie Summers-Newton, pictured, eclipsed hero Ellie Simmonds in Tokyo (Bob Martin/OIS/PA)

Taekwondo: B

There was no benchmark for Britain as the Korean martial art was making its Paralympic debut. Of the three fighters on show, two claimed podium places. In just her second international competition, Beth Munro was left “on cloud nine” following a superb silver in the K44 -58kg class – securing GB’s historic first Paralympic taekwondo honour in the process. World champion Amy Truesdale added to the medal table but had to settle for bronze in the K44 +58kg division after her bid for gold ended with a semi-final loss to eventual champion Guljonoy Naimova.

Table tennis: B

Will Bayley, front, and Paul Karabardak won silver together (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms)

Triathlon: A-

Great Britain’s Lauren Steadman made up for her Rio disappointment (PA/ParalympicsGB/imagecomms)

Wheelchair basketball: B-

Gaz Choudhry took over coaching duties for GB’s men’s basketball team (John Walton/PA)

Wheelchair fencing: B+

Wheelchair rugby: A+

WELCOME HOME! ? ?? ✈ ?? Our gold medal winning heroes are home after flying back from Tokyo. Can you spot the brand new accessory they're wearing around their necks?! #HistoryMakers #Champions #WheelchairRugby #ParalympicGames #TeamGB #ImpossilbeToIgnore pic.twitter.com/xq8dsUKcKS — Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (@gbwrnews) September 1, 2021

Britain stormed to an historic first medal in the mixed-gender sport by claiming gold. The European champions defeated three-time winners the United States 54-49 in a tense final. Britain had previously lost bronze-medal play-offs at the 1996, 2004 and 2008 Games. Victory in a game dubbed ‘Murderball’ due to a 2005 film was GB’s first Paralympic gold in a team sport. The feat captured the imagination of many back home and will be an enduring memory of the Games.

Wheelchair tennis: B+