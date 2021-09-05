A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

The Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan.
Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy’s reign.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Ireland’s blank run.
The managers
Kenny has been in charge for 15 matches in total and has recorded just a single win, a 4-1 friendly victory over minnows Andorra in June. His 11 competitive games have resulted in four draws and seven defeats, one of them on penalties in Slovakia after a 90-minute stalemate. It is a sequence, however, which extends back to McCarthy’s second spell, which saw him win three of his first four competitive fixtures – two of them narrowly against Gibraltar – but none of the final four.
The players
The low points
Duffy’s 87th-minute equaliser against Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world, spared Ireland even greater embarrassment, but their nadir came in March when Gerson Rodrigues’ lone strike secured a famous 1-0 win for Luxembourg – currently 96th in FIFA’s ranking table – at the Aviva Stadium.