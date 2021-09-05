5 Things we learned from England’s Wembley win

England returned to Wembley for the first time since losing the final of Euro 2020 as they eventually ran out comfortable winners over Andorra.

All change, please

For the first time since 1982 an England team showed 11 changes from the previous match.

Southgate rotated his side here, knowing there is a tricky trip to Poland on Tuesday and with a number of his players still getting up and running again this season.

That meant the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire were named on the bench at Wembley.