5 Things we learned from England’s Wembley win

England returned to Wembley for the first time since losing the final of Euro 2020 as they eventually ran out comfortable winners over Andorra.
A 4-0 World Cup qualification victory maintains the Three Lions’ perfect start to Group I as manager Gareth Southgate rung the changes.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points to emerge from the afternoon.
All change, please
For the first time since 1982 an England team showed 11 changes from the previous match.
Southgate rotated his side here, knowing there is a tricky trip to Poland on Tuesday and with a number of his players still getting up and running again this season.
That meant the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire were named on the bench at Wembley.