The rise of Catalans Dragons – from expansion team to the top of Super League

Catalans Dragons’ incredible season continues after beating St Helens at Magic Weekend to win the League Leaders’ Shield.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key factors that have helped the French club’s growth in the Super League.

2007 Challenge Cup

Mick Potter was the coach who took Catalans to the 2007 Challenge Cup final (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Success under Steve

Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons coach (Richard Sellers/PA)

Catalans were struggling at the bottom of the table and have seen a transformation after the former England coach’s appointment, winning the Challenge Cup in 2018 and gradually moving up the Super League table each year.

2018 Challenge Cup victory

Catalans Dragons’s Remi Casty lifts the Challenge Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

The French side were unfancied leading up to the final, and became the first team from outside of England to win the trophy.

Super Sam

Sam Tomkins has been key for Catalans Dragons (Richard Sellers/PA)

The England captain has had an impressive season so far, helping the team win 19 of their 21 games so far and currently sits at the top of the Man of Steel ratings.

Nou horizons in Europe

Dragons’ rise to the top of the Super League has helped to grow and develop rugby league in France with the country declaring its intention to bid to host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

The side boasts a range of young French talent, including 22-year-old half-back, Arthur Mourgue and 22-year-old centre, Mathieu Laguerre.