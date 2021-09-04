Squad withdrawals amid Kazan ‘nightmare’ – Belarus v Wales talking points

Kazan is 700 kilometres east of Moscow. So when a neutral venue was needed with Wales unable to enter Belarus because of sanctions against the Minsk government it seemed unlikely to be top of any list. But UEFA plumped for Kazan and all the resulting rigmarole due to Russian visas being required. Wales boss Robert Page has called it “crazy” and a “logistical nightmare” and three players – Ethan Ampadu, Tyler Roberts and Brandon Cooper – are absent due to not getting their visa approved in time. Page has ridiculed UEFA’s decision and said it should be “investigated further”.