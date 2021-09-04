Squad withdrawals amid Kazan ‘nightmare’ – Belarus v Wales talking points

UK SportPublished:

The Dragons will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign on neutral territory in Russia.

Squad withdrawals amid Kazan ‘nightmare’ – Belarus v Wales talking points

Wales resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in the Russian city of Kazan on Sunday.

The Dragons began their campaign in March by losing 3-1 in Belgium but bounced back to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at home.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding a Group E clash which is being played on neutral territory.

From Russia with scorn

Kazan is 700 kilometres east of Moscow. So when a neutral venue was needed with Wales unable to enter Belarus because of sanctions against the Minsk government it seemed unlikely to be top of any list. But UEFA plumped for Kazan and all the resulting rigmarole due to Russian visas being required. Wales boss Robert Page has called it “crazy” and a “logistical nightmare” and three players – Ethan Ampadu, Tyler Roberts and Brandon Cooper – are absent due to not getting their visa approved in time. Page has ridiculed UEFA’s decision and said it should be “investigated further”.

Mass withdrawals

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey heads a long list of Wales players absent from World Cup qualifying duty this week (PA)

Midfield call

Wales v Albania – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Dylan Levitt (left) pushed his claims for a Wales starting spot in World Cup qualifying against Finland on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Pressure stakes

Cycling – 2013 UCI Track Cycling World Championships – Day One – Minsk Arena
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has criticised the national team for their performances (Tim Ireland/PA)

History on Wales’ side

Wales v Belarus – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Daniel James celebrates scoring Wales’ winner against Belarus when the sides last met in a September 2019 friendly (Nick Potts/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News