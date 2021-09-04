Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 2007 world champion, 41, who this week announced he would be retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, will be replaced by Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Raikkonen becomes the seventh driver known to have contracted the virus following Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.

BREAKING: Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19 Wishing you a speedy recovery Kimi, look forward to seeing you back on track soon!#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nSeZvUaHu5 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

Polish driver Kubica, 36, has taken part in three practice sessions for Alfa Romeo this season.

An F1 spokesperson said: “The FIA, Formula One and Alfa Romeo Racing can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In accordance with Covid-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared.