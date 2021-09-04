Kadeena Cox misses out on medal in T38 400m

British star Kadeena Cox failed to repeat her exploits from Rio as a quest to once again win titles in two sports ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final in Tokyo.

Gold went to Germany’s Lindy Ave in a world-record time of one minute, with Russian Margarita Goncharova second and Colombian Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez claiming bronze.

Leeds-born Cox, who last week defended her C4-5 cycling time trial crown, was 1.16 seconds off the pace, crossing the line in a season’s best 1:01.16.

Kadeena Cox, left, lost her Paralympic record and the T38 400m title (John Walton/PA)

Ave’s winning time shaved 0.71secs off the Paralympic record Cox set in Brazil, while lowering the previous global best of Hungary’s Luca Ekler by 0.27secs.