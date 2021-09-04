5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Estonia

Northern Ireland head to Tallinn on Sunday for a friendly against Estonia.

After the highs of Thursday’s World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania and before the crunch fixture against Switzerland on Wednesday, Ian Baraclough will get an opportunity to test some of his fringe players at Le Coq Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game.

Burden or opportunity?

The international triple-headers that have become a feature of football during the pandemic put a strain on everyone, but particularly on the smaller nations with a limited pool of players. Arguably Northern Ireland would be better off without Sunday’s game, instead trying to build directly on the 4-1 win in Lithuania by putting all their attention on Wednesday’s visit of the Swiss, but the fixture list has other ideas and they find themselves in Tallinn. Baraclough plans to give fringe players their chance and continue to blood youngsters, but those in his plans to start on Wednesday will take a seat on the bench.

Major changes planned

Paddy McNair scored on Thursday but also earned a yellow card to rule him out of the Switzerland game (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Another chance for the youngsters

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley will be among those hoping to feature in Tallinn (Peter Byrne/PA)

Happy memories

Northern Ireland were 2-1 winners in Estonia in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

One eye on Basel