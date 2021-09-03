Pitch invader arrested after collision with Jonny Bairstow at the Oval

Pitch invader Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis was arrested on Friday after an on-field collision with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during day two of the fourth LV= Insurance Test.

Jarvis, a self-styled YouTube prankster with 123,000 subscribers, had previously walked out with the India team at Lord’s and appeared in full batting kit at Headingley.

His third appearance of the series took things a step further, though, as he ran in to bowl at Ollie Pope and crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end.

The pitch invader attempted to send down a delivery after running on to the field of play (Adam Davy/PA)

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station.”

Players from both sides may now harbour understandable doubts about the suitability of security protocols, after three separate grounds were infiltrated by a single, known offender. The on-pitch stewarding was visibly increased at the lunch and tea intervals but it would be no surprise if a more thorough review followed.