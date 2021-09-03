Arsenal sign two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath

Arsenal have signed two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

The United States forward was available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 35 goals in 177 international appearances, has also won two Olympic gold medals.

The one you’ve all been waiting for… Welcome to The Arsenal, @TobinHeath ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 3, 2021

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall told the club’s website: “Tobin’s record speaks for itself. She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

“This is an exciting time for the club and I’m delighted we could secure Tobin’s signing.”

The deal comes as Arsenal prepare to open their WSL campaign against champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Heath (right) has twice won the World Cup with the USA (Richard Sellers/PA)