Which Manchester United players may miss out following Cristiano Ronaldo return?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock return to Manchester United was the Premier League’s headline signing in this summer’s transfer window.

Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford after leaving for Real Madrid 12 years ago and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he envisages playing the 36-year-old as a centre-forward.

Here, the PA news agency looks at which players’ places are under threat due to the Portugal star’s arrival.

Edinson Cavani

Very happy to see you again and celebrate today's win. Let's go team! ? ?Muy feliz de volver a verlos y poder festejar el triunfo de hoy. ¡Adelante equipo! ? ? #MUFC #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/lZZmfRd4gD — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) August 29, 2021

Cavani spearheaded United’s attack for most of last season, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. Solskjaer also said after Ronaldo’s return that there would be times when he plays with two and sometimes three players up front and the 34-year-old Uruguayan could form a potent partnership with Ronaldo. But as United’s main out-and-out central striker until now, he will be among the first to seek assurances.

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial could be the one who is squeezed out (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Jesse Lingard