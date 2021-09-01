US Open day Two: Raducanu delight, Djokovic has a fright

World number one Novak Djokovic’s bid for the calendar grand slam is under way, although not without a fright.

The 20-time major champion dropped the second set to 18-year-old qualifier Holger Rune, and only a nasty bout of cramp prevented the youngster inflicting more damage.

Ashleigh Barty also got off to a winning start against Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Emma Raducanu followed up her remarkable run to the last 16 at Wimbledon with another impressive display at a major to beat an opponent 13 years her senior.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at the US Open.

Picture of the day

Gael Monfils took a break on his way to victory over Federico Coria (Elise Amendola/AP)

Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. ? ? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

Andy Murray doubled down on Stefanos Tsitsipas and bathroom-gate following his controversial defeat on Monday.

Shock of the day

In-Cress-ible! ?? Maxime Cressy delivers the biggest upset of the 2021 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3nysnRbO1U — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2021

Ninth seed and Olympic bronze medallist Pablo Carreno Busta was a surprise first-round casualty, losing a deciding set tie-break against American Maxime Cressy.

Stat of the day

Novak Djokovic has lost only one first-round match at a grand slam tournament - on his major debut at the Australian Open against Marat Safin in 2005

bark if you're excited to see the top player in the world in action pic.twitter.com/a6UCOEd985 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2021

Brit watch

Raducanu is through to round two on her overseas grand slam debut after beating the experienced Stefanie Vogele of Swtzerland 6-2 6-3. She will face China’s Zhang Shuai on Thursday. But Katie Boulter was unable to follow suit, bowing out 6-3 6-2 against Russia’s Ludmilla Samsonova.

Fallen seeds

Men: Pablo Carreno Busta (9), Lorenzo Sonego (20), Karen Khachanov (25), David Goffin (27), Fabio Fognini (28).

Women: Veronika Kudermetova (29).

