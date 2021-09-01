The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window has closed with some Premier League clubs faring much better than their rivals.
Unsurprisingly clubs with big budgets made significant signings but there were success stories elsewhere.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the transfer window winners.
Manchester United
United were the second-highest spenders in the Premier League behind Arsenal but, while the Gunners went for quality, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side opted for quantity. England winger Jadon Sancho’s arrival for £73million from Borussia Dortmund set the tone, the £34m addition of Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane addressed an issue in central defence, while the late capture of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.86m) added the necessary gold dust which may well make a short-term difference.
Chelsea
Tottenham
Spurs’ success this summer was more about keeping captain Harry Kane out of the clutches of Manchester City than what they brought in, but in signing Juventus centre-back Cristian Romero and Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal they have strengthened at the other end of the pitch and also off-loaded some deadwood.