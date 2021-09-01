The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window

UK SportPublished:

Unsurprisingly clubs with big budgets made significant signings but there were success stories elsewhere.

The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window has closed with some Premier League clubs faring much better than their rivals.

Unsurprisingly clubs with big budgets made significant signings but there were success stories elsewhere.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the transfer window winners.

Manchester United

United were the second-highest spenders in the Premier League behind Arsenal but, while the Gunners went for quality, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side opted for quantity. England winger Jadon Sancho’s arrival for £73million from Borussia Dortmund set the tone, the £34m addition of Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane addressed an issue in central defence, while the late capture of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.86m) added the necessary gold dust which may well make a short-term difference.

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku pats the club crest on his shirt
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea should solve a problem for Thomas Tuchel’s side (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham

Spurs’ success this summer was more about keeping captain Harry Kane out of the clutches of Manchester City than what they brought in, but in signing Juventus centre-back Cristian Romero and Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal they have strengthened at the other end of the pitch and also off-loaded some deadwood.

Aston Villa

Danny Ings slides on his knees after scoring for new club Aston Villa
Danny Ings has already scored twice for new side Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News