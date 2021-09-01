Rory McIlroy happy to simply be in the mix as he bids for third FedEx Cup crown

Rory McIlroy insists he is happy just to have an outside shot at winning a third FedEx Cup title and 15million US dollar (£10.9million) first prize at this week’s season-ending Tour Championship.

McIlroy, who joined Tiger Woods as the only two-time winners of the event in 2019, starts the week at East Lake eight shots behind Patrick Cantlay under the controversial handicap system.

Starting in 2019, the player with the most FedEx Cup points starts the Tour Championship on 10 under par, in this case BMW Championship winner Cantlay, who beat Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth hole of a play-off on Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay (left) and Bryson DeChambeau shake hands after they completed the 18th hole tied to go into a play-off in the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)

McIlroy starts on two under but has previous experience of giving his rivals a head start and still emerging victorious.

“The first year that it was played in this format I started five back and I ended up winning the tournament by three,” McIlroy told a pre-tournament press conference.

“The people that have played well have an advantage. It’s not an insurmountable advantage like it has been in previous years where guys have turned up to the Tour Championship not having to do anything to win the FedEx Cup. You don’t want that to happen either.

“I’m just happy to be here, to be honest. I was 28th going into last week at Caves Valley. I knew I needed at least a decent week to make it here and it turned out to be a bit better than that.

“I probably played some of the best golf I’ve played all year; not good enough to keep up with Patrick and Bryson, but certainly good enough to move up a few spots and get here this week.”

McIlroy shot 22 under par in Baltimore and still finished five shots out of the play-off, but the four-time major winner expects scoring to be more difficult in Atlanta.

A breakdown of starting strokes and payouts for the @PlayoffFinale. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 31, 2021

“I think East Lake isn’t the easiest golf course in the world and it seems to be a course that separates the field somewhat,” McIlroy added.

“So the way I look at it, if I go out tomorrow and shoot six under, for example, which is the score I shot last year in the first round, get to eight under par and some of those top guys shoot even par or even one or two over, all of a sudden you’re right in it.