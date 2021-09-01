England would have to win the World Cup to get over Euro 2020 – Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate believes the only way to overcome England’s Euro 2020 heartbreak is to win the World Cup.

The Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties at Wembley this summer in the country’s first appearance in a major final for 55 years.

A tough World Cup qualifier away to Hungary on Thursday comes just 53 days on from the Italy defeat.

England were beaten on penalties (Nick Potts/PA)

“We probably need to win a World Cup final,” the England boss replied when asked what it would take for the Euros to be forgotten.

“Because nothing else is really going to compare to the level of the game we were involved in and the unique circumstance that being involved in a final brings.

“We had two years of having to reflect on a World Cup semi-final and whatever we do in the next 18 months has got to be towards leading us towards challenging in a World Cup.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire echoed the sentiments of his international boss when asked if he would get over the pain of losing to Italy.

“It hurts and it always will hurt,” he said.

“Will you ever get over losing a penalty shootout to become European champions? Probably only if you win one of these major tournaments will you overcome that.

“Of course it hurts and it probably hurts every fan as well, not just us players and staff. It will hurt everyone.”

Harry Maguire believes the defeat can only be forgotten about if they win a major trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack Grealish started just once at Euro 2020 before completing a move from Aston Villa to Manchester City and breaking the transfer record for a British player.

Southgate feels Grealish will need time to adapt to life with the Premier League champions but can flourish under the pressure of his price tag.

“He is going to be fitter now because he missed 16 weeks (last season) and he was only able to train two days out of three in the summer,” Southgate replied when asked what Grealish’s move would do for his career.

Gareth Southgate, right, expects Jack Grealish, left, to thrive at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There’s a big difference to the way Manchester City play. Pep (Guardiola) is very precise on positional discipline with the ball. That’s different to what he’s used to. That will take some adaptation.

“I don’t think the price tag itself will bother him. I think he enjoys that. He’s a player that thrives on that sort of pressure. He will be judged differently on and off the pitch because of that price tag and because his profile is high at the moment.