Crunch time for Northern Ireland – talking points ahead of Lithuania game

UK SportPublished:

Ian Baraclough’s men are still seeking their first win of the campaign.

Crunch time for Northern Ireland – talking points ahead of Lithuania game

Northern Ireland head to Vilnius on Thursday night to face Lithuania in their 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Ian Baraclough’s men are still seeking their first win of the campaign after taking one point from the opening Group C fixtures in March.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the key talking points ahead of the encounter at the LFF Stadium.

Crunch time already

Northen Ireland v Bulgaria – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Northern Ireland were disappointed to draw with Bulgaria in March (Brian Lawless/PA)

Need for goals

Northern Ireland v USA – International Friendly – Windsor Park
Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery is still seeking a first international goal (Liam McBurney/PA)

Injuries create opportunities

Northern Ireland v USA – International Friendly – Windsor Park
Dan Ballard, pictured, will be asked to fill the void left by Jonny Evans (Liam McBurney/PA)

Coaching changes

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City – Pre-Season Friendly – Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Adam Sadler has joined Ian Baraclough’s staff but will miss this international window (Nick Potts/PA)

Unfamiliar opponents

You will find few household names in the Lithuania squad, under new management in the form of Valdas Ivanauskas. Baraclough has pointed to the fact that the players are all familiar with one another as most are based in the domestic league, but that has not helped them in recent times as they have lost six on the bounce. That included defeats in their opening qualifiers against Switzerland and Italy, but also a miserable run in the Baltic Cup. They have only one competitive win in the last two years, so Baraclough will be keen to capitalise on facing struggling opponents.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News