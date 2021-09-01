5 talking points ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

The Three Lions play in their first match since the Euro 2020 final defeat.

England take on Hungary as Gareth Southgate’s men turn their attention back to World Cup qualification.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Thursday’s Group I encounter in Budapest.

Euro 2020 hangover?

England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in July
Support for Sancho, Saka and Rashford

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final
Problems in Budapest?

England will be playing at the Puskas Arena on Thursday (PA)

Beware of improving Hungary

Bamford ready to make a bang

Given there was so little time since the Euros, Southgate was always going to stick largely to the same group. The only uncapped player in this squad is Patrick Bamford, who narrowly missed out on a call-up earlier in the year. The 27-year-old is determined to grab a chance that is sure to come at some point this month given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s withdrawal through injury means the Leeds striker is one of only two recognised strikers along with captain Harry Kane.

