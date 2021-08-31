USA home advantage and Nelly Korda set to shine – Solheim Cup talking points

Europe will attempt to retain the Solheim Cup when they take on the United States at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Here, the PA news agency looks at four talking points ahead of the biennial contest from September 4-6.

How much of a home advantage will the United States enjoy?

USA ? USA ? USA ? We can't wait to see #TeamUSA fans show their pride ?? pic.twitter.com/MWf0X0ZDFq — Solheim Cup Team USA ?? (@SolheimCupUSA) August 28, 2021

The United States have a formidable record on home soil in normal circumstances, losing just once, in Colorado in 2013, and Europe’s task has been made even harder with coronavirus travel restrictions meaning very few fans will be able to travel to Toledo. US-based Europeans will hopefully be able to make themselves heard, but there is no doubt they will be vastly outnumbered.

Can Nelly Korda continue her brilliant season in a team setting?

Nelly Korda was unbeaten in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Who will step up for Europe?

Team Europe’s Georgia Hall (right) celebrates with Celine Boutier after winning on day three of the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles (Jane Barlow/PA)

Can the United States remain on course for a clean sweep of team events?

They've done it! ? Congratulations to Team USA on an impressive #CurtisCup victory on away soil ??? pic.twitter.com/bepSpFvVZs — The Curtis Cup (@CurtisCup) August 28, 2021