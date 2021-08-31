USA home advantage and Nelly Korda set to shine – Solheim Cup talking points

Europe will attempt to retain the Solheim Cup when they take on the United States at Inverness Club in Toledo.
Here, the PA news agency looks at four talking points ahead of the biennial contest from September 4-6.
How much of a home advantage will the United States enjoy?
The United States have a formidable record on home soil in normal circumstances, losing just once, in Colorado in 2013, and Europe’s task has been made even harder with coronavirus travel restrictions meaning very few fans will be able to travel to Toledo. US-based Europeans will hopefully be able to make themselves heard, but there is no doubt they will be vastly outnumbered.
Can Nelly Korda continue her brilliant season in a team setting?
Who will step up for Europe?
Can the United States remain on course for a clean sweep of team events?
So far in 2021 the United States have won the Walker Cup at Seminole in Florida and the Curtis Cup at Conwy in Wales, recovering from a three-point deficit on the opening day in the latter with the aid of a dominant performance in the singles. Victory in the Solheim Cup would leave just the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to go and recent evidence points to home advantage being crucial.