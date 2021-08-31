US Open day one: Andy Murray frustrated but Naomi Osaka all smiles

Dan Evans won through to the second round on an otherwise tough day for Britons.

Andy Murray rolled back the years as he agonisingly lost out to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on a sensational opening day at the US Open.

The former world number one pushed Tsitsipas all the way in a five-set marathon, but was left frustrated by the Greek’s lengthy bathroom breaks and made his feelings clear afterwards.

It was a tough day for the British contingent with only Dan Evans making it through.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka got her title defence up and running with a 6-4 6-1 win over Marie Bouzkova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one at the US Open.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
Naomi Osaka is all smiles after a tough year (Elise Amendola/AP)

Tweet of the day

From one Andy to another

Stat of the day

Tsitsipas is now the 10th active player to have beaten Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray
US Open Tennis
Cameron Norrie fell to Carlos Alcaraz (Elise Amendola/AP)

Fallen seeds

Men: John Isner (19), Ugo Humbert (23), Cameron Norrie (26), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29), Marin Cilic (30)
Women: Yulia Putintseva (31)

Up next

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev gets the action under way on Arthur Ashe against Sam Querrey, before women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty takes on Vera Zvonareva. Novak Djokovic then begins his bid for the calendar grand slam against Holger Rune.

