Talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s match against Portugal

The Republic of Ireland head for Portugal on Wednesday evening knowing this month’s fixtures could largely determine their World Cup qualification hopes.

After defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two Group A games, Ireland know they need a drastic improvement against the Euro 2016 winners, Azerbaijan and Serbia if they are to maintain an interest in the tournament.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding their daunting clash with Portugal in Faro.

The Ronaldo factor

É sempre um orgulho voltar à seleção e representar o nosso país!???? pic.twitter.com/YUvX8Zunyg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo rarely needs an extra incentive to do what he does best, but the formal completion of his return to Manchester United on the eve of the game means the 36-year-old will take the field at the Estadio Algarve with a spring in his step as he anticipates the adulation of the Old Trafford faithful once again. Keeping him as quiet as possible will be a major focus for Ireland, although they will be acutely aware that Portugal’s threats are many.

Fighting back

Stephen Kenny’s men could hardly face a sterner test as they attempt to bounce back from humiliation in their last qualifier. Running out against Group A rivals Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in March, the Republic were expected to win and win well. In the event, Gerson Rodrigues’ late strike secured a notable victory for the visitors and left Kenny dealing with the fall-out of what skipper Seamus Coleman later described as an “embarrassing night”.

Crunch-point for Kenny?

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny gestures on the touchline as his side slips to a 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg (Brian Lawless/PA)

Young guns

Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has made the step up to senior international football under Stephen Kenny (Trenka Attila/PA)

Time for old heads?