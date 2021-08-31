Jordan Henderson signs new long term deal with Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 31-year-old captain has made 394 appearances for the Reds, scoring 30 goals, since joining from Sunderland in 2011.

Henderson skippered the side to Champions League glory in 2019 and to the Premier League title in the following season.

??? ????? ??? ????????… ?@JHenderson has signed a new contract to commit his long-term future to the Reds ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2021

The PA news agency understands the England international’s new deal runs to the summer of 2025.

Henderson told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

An incredible journey continues… Thank you to all the fans for your support ? @LFC pic.twitter.com/5ge8DPxrgU — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 31, 2021

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

The midfielder has also won the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the League Cup during his time with Liverpool.

Henderson, who was named 2019-20 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, and earlier this year awarded an MBE for services to football and charity, added: “Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever.

“I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.