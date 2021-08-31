From Cristiano Ronaldo to Daniel James – the biggest deals done on deadline day

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United gave transfer deadline day its obvious headline but was far from the only business done as clubs scrambled to get deals over the line.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the five biggest deals so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Daniel James to Leeds

? Knew this photo would come in handy one day… pic.twitter.com/fteCphWyVz — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

One major knock-on effect of Ronaldo’s return was United’s willingness to allow Wales winger James to move on. The £25million deal to take the 23-year-old to Elland Road suits all parties: James gets more playing time, United almost double their money on a player signed from Swansea for £15million, and Leeds get a player they thought they had signed in January 2019, even completing a photoshoot and interviews with James before the deal collapsed and he instead moved to Old Trafford six months later.

Nikola Vlasic to West Ham

Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Connor Roberts to Burnley

Wales international Connor Roberts has swapped Swansea for Burnley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marc Cucurella to Brighton