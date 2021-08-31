Cameron Norrie crashes out in straight sets at US Open

UK SportPublished:

The British number two lost to 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

British number two Cameron Norrie found Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz too hot to handle as he tumbled out of the US Open.

Norrie has enjoyed such a successful 2021 that he was seeded 26 at Flushing Meadows.

The 26-year-old had also reached the third round in his previous four grand slams events.

Carlos Alcaraz returns to Cameron Norrie during his win over the British number two (Elise Amendola/AP)

Norrie had no answer to the youngster’s powerful hitting as he went down 6-4 6-4 6-3.

Norrie joined fellow Briton Andy Murray in falling at the first hurdle while Alcaraz will face Arthur Rinderknech of France in round two.

