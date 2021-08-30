Tottenham’s league position means nothing yet, insists Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists his side’s position at the top of the Premier League “doesn’t mean anything”.

Spurs made it three wins from three with a 1-0 victory over Watford as Nuno became the first boss to win his first three league games at the club since Arthur Rowe in 1949.

All three games have been won by a 1-0 scoreline and there is early-season optimism that they could challenge for the top four this season.

Nuno, who joined after leaving Wolves at the end of last season, is not getting carried away.

“That doesn’t mean anything at all, that doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I invite everybody, not only the players but our fans, to not pay attention to that. Don’t pay attention to that.

“Let’s keep on working, we still have a long way and a lot of aspects to improve on.”

There are clear improvements already from last season as a flimsy defence has turned into a history-making one as for the first time ever Spurs have opened the season with three clean sheets.

Nuno added: “That’s the beginning of everything. Always said the shape, organisation, being solid and compact because we have talent.

Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Today we controlled very well the deep, Watford was clearly trying to make us go higher on our lines to play on our backs.

“The back four controlled very well. But at the same time, the second balls, we need to be anticipating that part of our game. Something we have to improve.

“Well done, we keep on going. Now the players go (on international duty), we’ll stay, we’ll look, we’ll work with the players who are going to stay and try to make better for the next one.”

Watford handed a debut to Moussa Sissoko less than 48 hours after joining from Spurs, who were surprised he was selected.

Moussa Sissoko made his Watford debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

He was thrown straight in ahead of Tom Cleverley.

Boss Xisco Munoz said: “He gave a very good performance.

“For me it was a tough decision to take Tom Cleverley out of the team, he is the captain and very important for me. It was very tough but he is a very good professional, but I think about the group.”