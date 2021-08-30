Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has no complaints about Burnley’s combative approach

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had no complaints about Burnley’s combative approach after his side’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Patrick Bamford turned home a late equaliser for Leeds after their former striker Chris Wood had given Burnley a second-half lead.

The Clarets, who had four players booked by referee Michael Oliver, were intent on winning all their physical battles as they chased their first points of the season. Leeds received three yellow cards of their own.

When asked if he had been concerned for his players, Bielsa said : “No, I thought it was a very heated game but not any more than that.

“It was a very disputed game and it was a very physical game.”

Patrick Bamford, centre, got Leeds’ goal at Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)

It was suggested after Leeds had secured their second Premier League point of the season at Turf Moor that they had been wasteful in possession.

But Bielsa added: “In the virtues that I mentioned of Burnley, they provoked errors and took advantage of them.

“You link that more to something bad that we did rather than the virtues of our opponent.”

Wood deflected home Matt Lowton’s shot from close range to give Burnley a 61st-minute lead, before Bamford struck with a similarly scruffy finish from a rebound in the closing stages.

Wood’s effort was a landmark goal as the Premier League quickly announced on social media that it was the 30,000th scored in the competition.

Landmark #PL goals! 1️⃣ Deane (1992)1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Cantona (1992)1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Newell (1993)5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Townsend (1996)1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Ferdinand (2001)1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Voltz (2006)2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Albrighton (2011)2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Ibrahimovic (2016)✨ 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Wood (2021) ✨ pic.twitter.com/PM2kIijt7A — Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2021

The Clarets centre-forward felt his side were unlucky not to have held on for all three points.

“It’s a little bit disappointing, just in the way, going up and then conceding late on,” Wood told Burnley’s official website.

“It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth. That’s life. I think we’ve done extremely well. The team was fantastic.

“I don’t know if we deserved the win, but I thought we ground it out making ourselves a good option for a win.”

“I thought we were good in our own footballing ability, we were strong, compact and solid at the back,” the New Zealander added.

“We created going forward, creating a good handful of chances. On another day they drop in a certain way and go in.