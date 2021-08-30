Cristiano Ronaldo tops transfer bill while Dan James and Jules Kounde may move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning return to Manchester United looks like being the headline deal of this summer’s Premier League transfer window but there could be plenty more still to come.
Several clubs are going into the final hours still with business to do – desperate to strengthen key departments, eager to move big-earners off the wage bill, or in some cases both.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at the key talking points before Tuesday night’s deadline.
United to move players on?
Bernardo to stay or go?
When Bernardo Silva made way for Raheem Sterling in the second half of Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend, the Portuguese appeared to wipe away a tear. Bernardo has been seeking a way out of the Etihad this summer, eager to move closer to his family in Portugal after 18 months when the pandemic has left him feeling cut off in Manchester. Pep Guardiola, who already has Jack Grealish as a ready-made replacement, remains a fan of the midfielder but does not want to keep him against his will. “All I want is his happiness,” he said after Saturday’s win. But whether a suitable deal materialises in the final hours of the window remains to be seen.