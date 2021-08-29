5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

A Premier League weekend which will be remembered off the pitch for Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return to Manchester United proved eventful on it too.

Manchester City’s 5-0 drubbing of 10-man Arsenal left Mikel Arteta under intense pressure, while Newcastle counterpart Steve Bruce was booed by sections of the club’s own fans as two points slipped from their grasp in stoppage time against Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a took at what we learned from the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

Cristiano who?

On Friday morning, it appeared that Cristiano Ronaldo was heading for Manchester City, much to the horror of fans in the red half of the city. Those emotions changed markedly just hours later when it emerged that Old Trafford was in fact his destination. City’s assertion that they had opted not to pursue his signature, following closely on from Harry Kane’s announcement that he was staying at Tottenham, might have cast a pall over the Etihad Stadium, but a double from Ferran Torres and further goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri saw Pep Guardiola’s men romp to a 5-0 demolition of the hapless Gunners to suggest they can prosper just as they are.

Unlucky Reece James is caught red-handed

Blues are the real deal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel masterminded a battling draw at Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Miss of the season?

Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo was guilty of a glaring miss at Newcastle (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nuno knows what he is doing

Three games ✅Three wins ✅Three goals ✅Three clean sheets ✅ pic.twitter.com/Yq21jdinmN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021