The South Korean was handed the number seven shirt after agreeing a five-year deal with the north London club.

On this day in 2015: Tottenham complete signing of Son Heung-Min for £22million

Tottenham completed the £22million signing of South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen on this day in 2015.

Son was handed the number seven shirt after agreeing a five-year deal with the north London club.

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Group J – Tottenham Hotspur v Qarabag – White Hart Lane
Son has scored 108 goals for Spurs (Jed Leicester/PA)

He was the Bundesliga outfit’s top scorer in the Champions League the previous season with three goals.

Son’s arrival spelled the end of Tottenham’s pursuit of Saido Berahino. They had already had two offers rejected for the West Brom striker.

In July Son, now 29, signed a new four-year contract with the club, which will run until 2025.

He has scored 108 goals and claimed 64 assists in 283 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

