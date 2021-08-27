Thomas Tuchel: Liverpool clash will be stress test for Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea will face a major “stress test” against Liverpool at Anfield.

Club-record £98million recruit Lukaku enjoyed the perfect start by netting on his second Chelsea debut in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Arsenal.

But manager Tuchel is acutely aware of the scale of task awaiting both the Belgium hitman and his Chelsea side on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has explained the size of the challenge awaiting Chelsea at Liverpool this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“He’s had one match with us which was pretty impressive and a good start,” said Tuchel.

“And from now on we are into details and adapting and to connecting better and better.

“And the stress test is on tomorrow at Anfield, and we will see.

“But when we signed him we knew we were getting a very experienced player, in terms of playing big matches.

Lukaku (left) enjoyed a dream second Chelsea debut (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m not sure he has yet reached top level, maybe not, because he only has one game in his legs.

“But he will have a good match tomorrow, because he loves to play in these types of matches, he’s a tough competitor, and against strong opponents.”

Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in March, but the hosts were struggling with a centre-back injury glut.

Talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip are back in tandem for Jurgen Klopp’s men however, leaving Tuchel admitting Saturday’s Merseyside trip represents a whole new test.

Asked if Liverpool are an entirely different proposition from last season, Tuchel replied: “Yes of course and we should not hide from it.

“It’s not an excuse, it’s the reality. It is a different Liverpool from the Liverpool without Van Dijk.

“It is not only his isolated capacity and ability and level of performance; he also makes everybody else around him feel more comfortable.

“It is a huge upgrade to last March and with spectators too, that will be a big factor at Anfield.