Ronaldo returns and Verstappen turns Belgium orange – Friday’s sporting social

Published:

Elsewhere, Casemiro signed a new Real Madrid deal and Chris Jordan made an emotional exit from Sussex.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 27.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo returned.

— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) August 27, 2021

Did Rio Ferdinand play a part in Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga?

A two-time Super Bowl champion is excited for Ronaldo’s return.

Andy Murray called out hypocrite Man Utd fans.

MK Dons pulled out of the race for the forward.

Meanwhile in Wrexham….

Roy Keane poked fun at Gary Neville.

Newcastle released their new third kit.

Casemiro signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

The Barmy Army mocked India.

Matt Prior was not happy with the news out of Sussex.

Chris Jordan said goodbye to Hove.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a laugh.

Formula One

Dutchman Max Verstappen brought out the orange helmet for Spa.

Lewis Hamilton sent positive vibes.

