In pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career so far

The Portugal forward is set to return to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the career of the 36-year-old Portugal international in pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United in 2003 against Bolton
Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United in 2003 against Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronaldo watches on as England's Wayne Rooney is sent off at the 2006 World Cup
Ronaldo watches on as England’s Wayne Rooney is sent off at the 2006 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronaldo's towering header put Manchester United in front against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final
Ronaldo’s towering header put Manchester United in front against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ronaldo lifts the Champions League after Real Madrid's win over Atletico in the 2014 final in Lisbon
Ronaldo, having moved on to Real Madrid, lifts the Champions League trophy after their win over city rivals Atletico in the 2014 final in Lisbon (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo
Celebrating another goal as Madrid won the Champions League in 2017 with victory over Juventus (Nick Potts/PA)
An emotional Ronaldo celebrates at the final whistle
But the tears were of joy at the final whistle (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford with Juventus in 2018
Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford with Juventus in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)
