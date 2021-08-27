England will need ‘to be on it from ball one’ on Saturday to keep advantage

Craig Overton accepted the Headingley Test will turn into “a real scrap” unless England can halt India’s progress when they unwrap the new ball on day four.

The third match of the LV= Insurance Series had the look of a walkover when India began their second innings 354 behind and with a score of 78 all out fresh in the mind.

But over the course of 80 carefully managed overs on day three, the tourists clawed their way back into the match with a score of 215 for two. The odds remain stacked against them, with a deficit of 139 still to clear before they even think of asking England to bat again, but the firepower is there.

Virat Kohli, centre, and Cheteshwar Pujara, left, helped India battle back (Nigel French/PA)

“We’re still in a good, or a great, position in this game and especially with a new ball in the morning. It will be massive, but we have to be on it from ball one,” said Overton, who has four wickets in the match.

“Hopefully we get a couple early and press on but, obviously, if they start really well we’ve got a real scrap of a game on. If we got a couple of early wickets we can hammer it home a bit more. We knew they’d come back and fight, we know what they are like as a team and what their characters are like.

“Credit to them, they played really well and made it hard for us, so we’ve got to come back and show what we can do again.”

England were guilty of letting their emotions get the best of them in a losing cause at Lord’s in the previous match, swapping bouncers and getting derailed by verbal exchanges.

They have been notably more reserved since arriving in Leeds and Overton suggested that outlook would continue, perhaps heeding Kohli’s pre-match warning that his side thrive when “provoked”.

Kohli’s side have hardly been shrinking violets when it comes to on-pitch conduct themselves, but Overton explained: “I think he’s one of the characters that wants to get into the battle. As a side we’re just trying to make sure that we do our business as we can and, not ignore him, but make sure that we stick to the basics.

“I think all of us bowlers will be hunting to try and get them out, but we’ll probably be trying to go about it in a different way than they were.”

Ollie Robinson unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Virat Kohli (Nigel French/PA)

“We made some silly mistakes in the first innings, but it’s all about how quickly you learn from your mistakes,” he said.