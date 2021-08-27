Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest matches from glittering career

UK SportPublished:

The Portugal star is set to return to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a sensational return to Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of his best performances during his career.

Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3 (Champions League semi-final, second leg, 2009)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Arsenal v Manchester United – Emirates Stadium
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Arsenal (David Davies/PA)

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Champions League quarter-final, second leg, 2017)

A treble took Ronaldo’s Champions League tally to 100 goals but there was much more to a controversial match. He cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s penalty with a header but after a Sergio Ramos own goal and a red card for Arturo Vidal it went to extra time. Step up Ronaldo with his left foot and his right foot for the perfect hat-trick.

Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3 (Champions League quarter-final, first leg, 2018)

Portugal 3 Spain 3 (World Cup group stage, 2018)

Soccer – 2014 FIFA World Cup – Qualifier – Group F – Portugal v Northern Ireland – Estadio do Dragao
Ronaldo scored an incredible hat-trick against Spain (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Juventus 3 Atletico Madrid 0 (Champions League last 16, second leg, 2019)

