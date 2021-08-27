Banner reading ‘sack the ECB save Test cricket’ flown over Headingley

A banner reading “sack the ECB save Test cricket” was flown over Headingley on day three of England’s ongoing clash against India.

A light aircraft made an appearance over the ground during the afternoon session, trailing the message in red block capitals for several laps.

It is not known who commissioned the fly-past, but those responsible were clearly keen to register their dissatisfaction with the governing body.

The plane flew over the field on Friday (Nigel French/PA)