Banner reading ‘sack the ECB save Test cricket’ flown over Headingley

UK SportPublished:

A light aircraft made an appearance over the ground during the afternoon session during day three of England’s Test match with India in Leeds.

Banner reading ‘sack the ECB save Test cricket’ flown over Headingley

A banner reading “sack the ECB save Test cricket” was flown over Headingley on day three of England’s ongoing clash against India.

A light aircraft made an appearance over the ground during the afternoon session, trailing the message in red block capitals for several laps.

It is not known who commissioned the fly-past, but those responsible were clearly keen to register their dissatisfaction with the governing body.

The plane flew over the field on Friday
The plane flew over the field on Friday (Nigel French/PA)

Recent newspaper reports regarding lavish bonus payments due to be paid to leading executives at the England and Wales Cricket Board may also have played a part.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News