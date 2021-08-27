10 players to keep an eye on at the US Open

UK SportPublished:

The main-draw action gets under way at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

10 players to keep an eye on at the US Open

The US Open gets under way next week with an all-time great looking to make history and some new faces hoping to shine.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 players to watch at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic is hunting the grand slam (Bob Martin/AELTC_Pool)

Denis Shapovalov

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Denis Shapovalov won new admirers at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Sebastian Korda

Alexander Zverev

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Preview – Thursday July 22nd
It was a golden summer for Alexander Zverev (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matteo Berrettini

cinch Championships – Day Seven – The Queen’s Club
Matteo Berrettini triumphed at Queen’s Club (John Walton/PA)

Ashleigh Barty

The women’s world number one spot has changed hands 15 times in five years but, for the first time since Serena Williams reigned supreme, we have a player who looks intent on staying there. Barty has made six finals in 2021, winning five of them including Wimbledon and in dominant style in Cincinnati last week. The Australian looks the one to beat.

Naomi Osaka

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Opening Ceremony
Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame (Mike Egerton/PA)

Angelique Kerber

The former world number one rediscovered some of her best form during the grass-court season, winning at Bad Homburg and reaching the Wimbledon semi-final, losing to Barty. She carried that momentum into Cincinnati, beating Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova before again falling to Barty. The 2016 champion has fired warning shot for New York.

Aryna Sabalenka

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Aryna Sabalenka has climbed to second in the world (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jennifer Brady

Nature Valley Open – Day Eight – Nottingham Tennis Centre
Jennifer Brady was a semi-finalist last year (Nigel French/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News