10 players to keep an eye on at the US Open

The US Open gets under way next week with an all-time great looking to make history and some new faces hoping to shine.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 players to watch at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic is hunting the grand slam (Bob Martin/AELTC_Pool)

Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov won new admirers at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Sebastian Korda

Alexander Zverev

It was a golden summer for Alexander Zverev (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini triumphed at Queen’s Club (John Walton/PA)

Ashleigh Barty

The women’s world number one spot has changed hands 15 times in five years but, for the first time since Serena Williams reigned supreme, we have a player who looks intent on staying there. Barty has made six finals in 2021, winning five of them including Wimbledon and in dominant style in Cincinnati last week. The Australian looks the one to beat.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame (Mike Egerton/PA)

Angelique Kerber

Leaving @wimbledon with a smile on my face and a heart full of memories. The last few weeks have reminded me once again how much I love this sport. Thank you for the support through the highs and lows of my journey. It means the world to me ❤️ #TeamAngie pic.twitter.com/3aizdUTRpK — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) July 8, 2021

The former world number one rediscovered some of her best form during the grass-court season, winning at Bad Homburg and reaching the Wimbledon semi-final, losing to Barty. She carried that momentum into Cincinnati, beating Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova before again falling to Barty. The 2016 champion has fired warning shot for New York.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has climbed to second in the world (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jennifer Brady