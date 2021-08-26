Sofia Kenin to miss US Open after positive Covid test

American Sofia Kenin has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former Australian Open winner and current world number five joins a long list of absentees from the New York tournament.

She tweeted: “Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild.

“However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.

“I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall.

“Thank you all for supporting me. I want to wish all the players the best of luck in New York.”