Sir Lee Pearson secures 12th career Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo

Sir Lee Pearson claimed the 12th Paralympic gold medal of his distinguished career by winning the grade two individual dressage on homebred horse Breezer.

Great Britain’s flagbearer from Rio 2016 triumphed in Tokyo with a score of 76.265.

Compatriot Georgia Wilson, a late replacement for the decorated Sophie Christiansen, took bronze on her Paralympic debutant, riding Sakura and scoring 72.765.

(PA Graphics)

The two again battled it out but this time the roles were reversed as Puch’s score of 73.441 on Sailor’s Blue was only good enough for second place.