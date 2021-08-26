Joe Root equals England’s record for number of tons in a calendar year

Joe Root struck a masterful century at Headingley, equalling England’s record for the number of hundreds in a calendar year.

The England captain and Dawid Malan moved from a dominant position over India into a near untouchable one with Root’s 121 coming off 165 balls as they moved into a strong lead.

Root’s hundred was his sixth ton of the calendar year and puts him level with Denis Compton who scored six in 1947, and Michael Vaughan who did so in 2002.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Yorkshireman’s five other centuries.

228 v Sri Lanka, first Test at Galle, January 2021

Joe Root brought up his 8,000th Test match run on his way to a double century in the first Test at Galle (Adam Davy/PA)

186 v Sri Lanka, second Test at Galle, January 2021

Root then scored 186 in the second Test, in front of one England fan on the fort (Rob Lewis/PA)

218 v India, first Test at Chennai, February 2021

Chennai was the setting for Root’s second double ton of the year (Anthony Devlin/PA)

109 v India, first Test at Nottingham, August 2021

Root scored a century as England drew the first Test at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)

180 v India, second Test at Lord’s, August 2021