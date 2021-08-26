Joe Root equals England’s record for number of tons in a calendar year

Joe Root struck a masterful century at Headingley, equalling England’s record for the number of hundreds in a calendar year.
The England captain and Dawid Malan moved from a dominant position over India into a near untouchable one with Root’s 121 coming off 165 balls as they moved into a strong lead.
Root’s hundred was his sixth ton of the calendar year and puts him level with Denis Compton who scored six in 1947, and Michael Vaughan who did so in 2002.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Yorkshireman’s five other centuries.