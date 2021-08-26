England great Ted Dexter dies aged 86

Former England captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86.

The MCC announced the death of its former president, who captained his country 30 times, on Thursday morning.

“After a recent illness he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family,” a statement read.

“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers. He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.”

MCC is deeply saddened to announce the death of the Club’s much loved former President, Edward Dexter CBE. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 26, 2021

Dexter made 62 Test appearances for England in total, scoring 4,502 runs as a powerful middle-order batsman and taking 66 wickets.

Known as ‘Lord Ted’, Dexter was famed for his bravery on the field, both for England and with county side Sussex.