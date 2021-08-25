Reece Dunn and Toni Shaw claim silver and bronze in pool for ParalympicsGB

Paralympic debutants Reece Dunn and Toni Shaw claimed medals for Great Britain on day one of the swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

World champion Dunn had to settle for silver in the S14 100m butterfly as Brazilian Gabriel Bandeira pipped him to first place with a Paralympic record of 54.76.

Earlier, 18-year-old Shaw won ParalympicsGB’s first medal of the Games in the pool, clinching bronze in S9 400m freestyle with a lifetime best of 4:39.32.

Fighting for the final touch on the wall @ReeceyDunn takes a first #Paralympics ? with a great swim in the S14 100m Butterfly ? #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/NnwjMPnXnZ — British Swimming (@britishswimming) August 25, 2021

Plymouth Leander swimmer Dunn – the world record holder – finished 0.36 seconds adrift of Bandeira after falling short as he battled to overhaul his rival during a hard-fought second length.

The 25-year-old had underlined his gold credentials as the fastest qualifier, setting a Paralympic record of 55.99, which he and, crucially, Bandeira then subsequently broke in the final.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with my finish, I lost it there, but still happy nonetheless,” he told Channel 4.

“I knew it was going to be a tough race coming in and it was going to go down to the last five metres and he obviously beat me to it.”

It’s a wonderful lifetime best and ? for @tonishaw_x We’re up and running in the pool!#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/xrjkYYItbT — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 25, 2021

Scottish swimmer Shaw was a convincing third-placed finisher in her race, touching the wall more than seven seconds ahead of fourth-placed Australian Ellie Cole.

She was 2.64 seconds behind the silver medallist, Hungarian Zsofia Konkoly, with Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson taking gold by the narrowest of margins.

Elsewhere, Britons Louise Fiddes and Jessica-Jane Applegate missed out on podium places in the S14 100m butterfly, finishing fifth and sixth respectively as Russian Valeriia Shabalina romped to gold in a world-record time of 1:03.59.