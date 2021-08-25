Nuno underlines importance of Tottenham being able to keep Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has emphasised the importance of the club being able to keep “one of the best players in the world” in Harry Kane.

The transfer saga surrounding Kane ended on Wednesday when he announced he was “staying at Tottenham this summer” after accepting that he will not be joining Manchester City.

Kane wanted to join the Premier League champions but they never got anywhere near a bid that even tempted Spurs to the negotiating table.

The England captain accepted his fate and said he was “100 per cent” focused on helping Spurs this season.

“I think all the players have to show this belief that together we can make good things.”

While there is the distinct possibility of City renewing their interest in January, Kane will now look to further cement his place in the history books at Spurs.

He is second on the all-time list of goalscorers on 222, 45 behind the great Jimmy Greaves.

Asked whether surpassing Greaves will now be Kane’s aim, Nuno added: “I am delighted that he will be with us. Then I think all the players individually must have targets and records to break but all inside of the team.

“I don’t see any kind of players being selfish to consider individual situations. It is inside the group and team. We have to succeed and compete and all the players are needed.”

Kane’s main desire to leave was fuelled by the want for silverware, having fallen short at Spurs over the last six years.

He has lost two League Cup finals, two FA Cup semi-finals, a Champions League final and fallen short in two Premier League title races and there are questions whether Spurs can legitimately challenge for honours this season.

However, Nuno said: “Honestly I don’t think I have to convince anyone. What I have to do is to give all that, help to find solutions to make the players better, to make them perform well so the team can perform in a good way like we are doing, we are doing quite well.