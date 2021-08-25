Gallagher enjoys Kane news and cut-out goes home – Wednesday’s sporting social

It was two years to the day since Ben Stokes’ remarkable innings at Headingley.

Gallagher enjoys Kane news and cut-out goes home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.

Football

Harry Kane announced he was staying at Tottenham this summer.

Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher was happy with the news.

Michail Antonio took his cardboard cut-out home.

Marcus Rashford ramped up his recovery.

Virgil Van Dijk received his Best FIFA men’s award from 2020.

Kalvin Phillips felt honoured.

Jack Harrison reflected on a great night.

Zlatan arrived in style.

Dame Sarah Storey claimed Great Britain’s first gold of the Tokyo Games.

Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby celebrated silver medal glory.

Will Bayley opened his Games with a win.

More preparation was under way.

Cricket

Two years since the miracle at Headingley.

Michael Vaughan enjoyed the show.

Kevin Pietersen had a lot of time for the Headingley wicket.

Sarah Glenn was missing The Hundred.

What to do with a summer break when you can’t drive your F1 car….

Sergio Perez was ready to return to action after the summer break.

Max Verstappen was ready to go.

F1 and McLaren and Jean Todt turned the clock back.

Gymnastics

Relaxing after the Olympics.

Serena Williams pulled out of the US Open.

