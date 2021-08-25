Emma Raducanu breezes through first round of US Open qualifying

British teenager Emma Raducanu has made a strong start to her bid to reach the US Open.

The 18-year-old dropped just three games as she rolled over Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2 in the first round of qualifying.

Raducanu’s world ranking, on the back of her strong showing in Chicago last week where she made the Challenger event final, is now up to 150.

That granted her a seeding of 31 at the qualifying tournament and 33-year-old Schoofs, the world number 283, was overpowered.

Raducanu, who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, needs two more wins to reach the main draw of what would be her first overseas grand slam.