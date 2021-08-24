Steve Bruce hoping ‘common sense prevails’ over quarantine restrictions

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has called for “common sense” as a club-versus-country row threatens to develop over the upcoming international window.

A number of clubs are concerned about players having to quarantine on their return to the UK if they are released to play matches in countries currently on the Government’s ‘red’ travel list.

Bruce has suggested it would be “highly unlikely” that Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron would be allowed to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers next month.

As Paraguay is a country currently on the red list, Almiron would need to quarantine for 10 days in a managed hotel after flying back to Britain.

Liverpool also have three Brazilians in Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino who could be affected and Bruce says a number of players throughout the Premier League will be impacted.

Bruce said at a press conference: “I think we are taking advice from the Premier League. The clubs are speaking about it because obviously it affects them.

“The one thing you can’t do is let him (Almiron) go and come back and then expect him to stay in a hotel for 10 days because then he’ll miss probably three games for us on his return.

“It is a bit of a common concern. Let’s hope, with all these things, common sense prevails. I think you would be highly unlikely to send your players to a red country.

Steve Bruce is hoping keep hold of Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron, pictured (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Liverpool obviously have an issue with three or four. I think it affects something like 60 players. Let’s hope common sense prevails.”

The problem is exacerbated by the recent decision of world governing body FIFA to extend the September and October international windows in South America by two days to catch up on postponed fixtures.

The PA news agency understands FIFA is hoping the Government will be willing to grant quarantine exemptions for players but this seems unlikely.

Discussions have been held between football authorities and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport but a relaxation of rules is not currently being considered. The Government does not feel it can make allowances for footballers at the present time as it seeks to protect public health.