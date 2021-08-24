On this day in 2016: Robbie Keane announced his international retirement

UK SportPublished:

Keane scored against Oman in his final game.

On this day in 2016: Robbie Keane announced his international retirement

On this day in 2016 Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football.

The then 36-year-old called time on his international career which spanned 18 years, and included a record 145 senior appearances and 68 goals.

Keane made his debut against the Czech Republic in Olomouc in March 1998, and was part of a generation of Irish talent that reached the last 16 of the World Youth Cup in 1999.

Keane capped off his final appearance for the international side with a goal
Keane capped off his final appearance for the international side with a goal (Niall Carson/PA)

Keane would play a final friendly match against Oman on August 31 in his last appearance for the national side.

On that occasion he signed off with his 68th international goal, and he received a standing ovation when he was substituted just before the hour mark.

Two years later Keane announced his retirement from all football after being named assistant Republic of Ireland national side coach by Mick McCarthy.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News