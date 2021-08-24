Michail Antonio heads Paolo Di Canio and Mark Noble as top-scoring Hammer

UK SportPublished:

Noble has been deadly from the penalty spot over the years with an overall record of 38 scored from 42 attempts.

Michail Antonio heads Paolo Di Canio and Mark Noble as top-scoring Hammer

Michail Antonio became West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with his late double in the 4-1 win over Leicester on Monday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top five Hammers marksmen in the Premier League.

49 Michail Antonio (2015-present)

47 Paolo Di Canio (1999-2003)

Maverick Italian Di Canio was a huge favourite in east London. His outrageous skills, and fiery temperament, made him box-office viewing but his deadly finishing was often overlooked. Di Canio’s finest moment was his stunning airborne volley against Wimbledon at Upton Park in 2000, regarded as one of the best goals in Premier League history.

46 Mark Noble (2005-present)

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town – Premier League – London Stadium
Mark Noble slots away another penalty (John Walton/PA)

41 Carlton Cole (2006-2015)

A popular and hardworking striker, Cole was never prolific despite his undoubted talent but still chipped in with some important goals. The former Chelsea striker found his best form when Gianfranco Zola was in charge, a spell during which he earned seven caps for England.

37 Trevor Sinclair (1998-2003)

West Ham United v Leeds United
Trevor Sinclair spent five years with the Hammers (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News