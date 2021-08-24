Michail Antonio heads Paolo Di Canio and Mark Noble as top-scoring Hammer

Michail Antonio became West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with his late double in the 4-1 win over Leicester on Monday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top five Hammers marksmen in the Premier League.

49 Michail Antonio (2015-present)

47 Paolo Di Canio (1999-2003)

Di Canio vs Wimbledon is the greatest Premier League goal ever ⓘ ???????? ??????? ?????? ???? ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/pJFa0MB7Gd — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 17, 2020

Maverick Italian Di Canio was a huge favourite in east London. His outrageous skills, and fiery temperament, made him box-office viewing but his deadly finishing was often overlooked. Di Canio’s finest moment was his stunning airborne volley against Wimbledon at Upton Park in 2000, regarded as one of the best goals in Premier League history.

46 Mark Noble (2005-present)

Mark Noble slots away another penalty (John Walton/PA)

41 Carlton Cole (2006-2015)

A popular and hardworking striker, Cole was never prolific despite his undoubted talent but still chipped in with some important goals. The former Chelsea striker found his best form when Gianfranco Zola was in charge, a spell during which he earned seven caps for England.

37 Trevor Sinclair (1998-2003)