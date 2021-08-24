5 other madcap goal celebrations after Michail Antonio’s cardboard cutout moment

UK SportPublished:

Temuri Ketsbaia, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy feature among the memorable celebrations of Premier League goals over the years.

Michail Antonio had the time of his life against Leicester on Monday night.

The West Ham striker celebrated becoming the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer by recreating the famous final scene from Dirty Dancing – with a lifesize cardboard cut-out of himself.

Here, the PA news agency remembers some other madcap goal celebrations.

Temuri Ketsbaia (Newcastle v Bolton, January 1998)

Georgia international Ketsbaia was renowned as a fiery character and never more so than with his bizarre reaction to scoring for Newcastle against Bolton in 1998. Ketsbaia ripped off his shirt before taking out some evidently pent-up frustrations on the advertising hoardings behind the goal.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester at Sheffield United, December 2020)

The Leicester striker caused a stir with his sliding celebration after scoring a late winner against Sheffield United. Vardy smashed the corner flag which was adorned in rainbow laces colours, but later wrote a goodwill message to the club’s LGBT+ fans group on it.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United v Tottenham, March 2015)

Wayne Rooney's goal against Spurs was a knockout (Jon Buckle/PA)
Wayne Rooney’s goal against Spurs was a knockout (Jon Buckle/PA)

Jimmy Bullard (Hull at Manchester City, November 2009)

In December 2008 Hull were given a memorable on-pitch half-time ticking-off by manager Phil Brown when they were 4-0 down to Manchester City. Fast forward 11 months to the corresponding fixture, and when class clown Bullard scored a penalty he and his team-mates recreated the Premier League’s most famous team-talk.

Jesse Lingard (West Ham v Tottenham, February 2021)

2020/2021 Premier League Season Package
Backstreet Moyes? Or Irons Maiden? (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
