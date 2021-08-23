Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Juventus?

The likes of Paris St Germain and Manchester City are possible destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a number of clubs amid reports he is unsettled at Juventus.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential destinations for the five-time world player of the year should he leave the Italian giants.

Paris St Germain

Combining Lionel Messi with Ronaldo would be a dream for PSG
Combining Lionel Messi with Ronaldo would be a dream for PSG (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has a need for a regular goalscorer at the Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola has a need for a regular goalscorer at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United

Ronaldo was a huge success at Old Trafford early in his career
Ronaldo was a huge success at Old Trafford early in his career (Nick Potts/PA)

Real Madrid

Ronaldo enjoyed his best years at the Bernabeu
Ronaldo enjoyed his best years at the Bernabeu (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting Lisbon

A young Ronaldo began his career at Sporting Lisbon
A young Ronaldo began his career at Sporting Lisbon (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham

It seems unlikely Spurs could replace Harry Kane with Ronaldo
It seems unlikely Spurs could replace Harry Kane with Ronaldo (David Davies/PA)
